Railways to Create Green Corridor For Fast Movement of Oxygen 

To ensure that parameters of transportation are tested, trials were conducted at various locations.

This DBKM wagon was placed at Kalamboli goods shed in Mumbai on April 15 and a T 1618 tanker loaded with LMO was also brought here. Joint measurements were taken by representatives of Industry and Railways.

Based on these measurements, route clearances were taken and it was found that it would be possible to undertake movements as RO RO as ODC (over dimensional consignment) with speed restrictions on some sections depending on overhead clearances.

In order to enable commercial booking and freight payment for RO RO movement of LMO in cryogenic tankers, the Ministry of Railways brought out a circular on April 16 providing all the necessary details and guidance on the matter.

On April 17, a meeting was held between Railway Board officials and State Transport Commissioners and representatives of industry on the subject of "Issues related to transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen.

It was decided that the tankers would be organised by Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra. These empty tankers would be moved from Kalamboli/Boisar, Railway stations in and near Mumbai, and sent to Vizag and Jamshedpur/Rourkela/Bokaro, for loading of liquid medical oxygen tankers from there.