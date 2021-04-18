COVID-19 Surge: Less Than 100 ICU Beds Vacant in Delhi, Says CM

India reported 2,61,500 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours – the highest single-day spike ever – pushing the country’s overall COVID tally to 1,47,88,109, according to the Health Ministry data released on Sunday.
A total of 1,501 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday. This is India’s highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 18,01,316.
Several states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, have already imposed curfews and movement restrictions. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 12.25 crores.
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the state had reported around 25,000 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate to above 30 percent.
“There are 10,000 beds in Delhi, including that of the central government out of which, 1,800 beds are currently reserved for COVID-19. I request the Centre to allot 7,000 of 10,000 beds in view of severe rise COVID-19 cases,” the CM said.
Less than 100 ICU beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals now and the situation worsening every moment, the CM added.
“We will add over 6,000 high-flow oxygen beds will in the next 2-3 days at Yamuna Sports Complex. Commonwealth Games Village and some schools too will be turned into COVID centres and the COVID facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will be reopened,” he said.
Ladakh recorded 362 fresh cases, its highest single-day spike in 2021 which took the tally to 12,071 while a fresh coronavirus death pushed the toll to 133 in the Union Territory.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 18 April, announced that he will be suspending all his political rallies in West Bengal because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state and the country.
“In view of the COVID situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances,” Gandhi said on Twitter.
Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains that was scheduled from 27 April to 30 April has been postponed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Sunday.
The dates of JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination, he said.
The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to invoke the provisions of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against three persons who were arrested in Kanpur, carrying 265 Remdesivir injection vials.
Police commissioner Asim Arun said that no illegal activity would be tolerated in this time of crisis and would invite the strictest punishment.
"It is a crime against humanity and we will invoke NSA against the three persons arrested with Remdesivir injections on Thursday," he said.
Telangana on Sunday, 18 April reported 5,093 new cases, 1,555 recoveries and 15 deaths.
Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey on Sunday said that in view of rising COVID19 cases, state board examinations for Class 10 have been cancelled and that for Class 12 have been deferred, ANI reported.
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the ministry had decided to double the production and supply of Remdesivir and will be providing all possible support to all states to fight COVID-19.
The health minister said that temporary hospitals will be set up to increase the number of ICU beds. He said that additional ventilators will be provided by GoI to the states of Maharashtra, UP, Jharkhand, Gujarat, MP and Chhattisgarh. COVID-19 vaccine supplies of small states will be replenished every seven days and that for bigger states will be done every four days.
He also said that the production of Covaxin will be increased 10 time by September 2021.
Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh are the latest celebrities to have tested positive for COVID-19. The actors revealed the news on their social media handles and said that they were under home quarantine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting at 11 am to review the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, PMO said. The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting COVID in Varanasi.
All Delhi residents who will be returning from the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar have been asked to mandatorily quarantine for 14 days by the Delhi government. The order said, “All Delhi residents, who visited Haridwar's Kumbh from 4 April till today or will be travelling today up till 30 April, are required to upload details (viz name, address in Delhi, contact number, ID proof, date of departure from Delhi & arrival here) on the link at Delhi government portal.”
With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in Delhi, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to reopen a medical facility near the Delhi airport. The facility will start operations with 250 beds by Monday.
