People Are Priority: Rahul Writes to Modi, Sonia Chairs Party Meet

As the surge in COVID-19 cases continue to ravage India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 7 May, giving suggestions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, that has led India to seek aid from several countries around the world.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi held a Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting in view of the current crisis and accused the Modi government of being unprepared and premature in its declaration of victory over the virus.

Pointing out that “thousands have died and millions are scrambling to access basic healthcare”, Sonia Gandhi asked what the Modi government has been doing.