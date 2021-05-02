Evolve National Consensus to Tackle COVID Spread: Sonia Gandhi

She said that the time had come for the central and state governments to wake up and discharge their duties.

"The present situation has shaken the humanity. Oxygen shortage, lack of medicine and beds, the situation is like this in many states. The time has come that the Union and the states should wake up and work together...," Sonia said in the message.

"My first requests to the central government is to transfer Rs 6,000 to migrants, and increase testing. Free vaccine is key to keep people safe," she added.