4.14 L New Cases in India; Complete Lockdown in K’taka for 2 Weeks

India, in its biggest daily surge, on Friday, 7 May, reported 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,14,91,598. The death toll increased by 3,915 to 2,34,083.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 36,45,164 active cases across the country, while 1,76,12,351 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,31,507 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the state would go under a complete lockdown from 6 am on 10 May 6 am on 24 May.
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the state would go under a complete lockdown from 6 am on 10 May 6 am on 24 May. All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed during this period, while eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6-10 am, the CM said.
Union Health Ministry announced today that ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 71.81 percent of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day.
The Director of Lady Hardinge Hospital in Delhi, said, “We've received medical equipment from Russia, UK, UAE, USA, France, Ireland and Romania. We'll use oxygen cylinders in our new 240-bedded facility.”
He added that the situation is under control and, “20 percent of our requirement was fulfilled by oxygen concentrators.”
BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh Dal Bahadur Kori dies due to post-COVID complications at a private hospital in Lucknow, family sources told PTI.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted his condolences.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announces Rs 2,000 pandemic relief for over 2.07 crore rice ration card holders and a price cut in Aavin milk rate Rs 3/litre from 16 May onwards.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Modi regarding the supply of Medical Oxygen (MO) in the state. Banerjee has requested Modi to issue instructions for an immediate allocation of at least 550 MT per day.
Safdarjung Hospital receives ventilators, oxygen cylinders, BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators and other medical aid.
"We have received these aids from Germany, France, UK, USA, Ireland, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait & Russia," says Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital.
Justice Dr. Chandrachud, heading a Supreme Court bench has said that 700 MT has to be supplied to Delhi on daily basis.
Senior journalist Shesh Narain Singh passed away due to COVID-19 on Friday. PM Modi has tweeted his condolence.
Ministry of Health announced on 7 May, that the Government of India has so far provided more than 17.35 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs free of cost. They added, more than 90 lakh doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered and that over 10 lakh doses in addition will be received by States/UTs in next 3 days.
Telangana reports 5,892 new COVID19 cases, 9122 recoveries and 46 deaths on 6 May.
Active cases: 73,851
Death toll: 2,625
A new 1000 litres per minute oxygen concentrator plant was commissioned in Jammu and Kashmir at Government Medical College in Rajouri, yesterday.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that up to 6 May, 29,86,01,699 samples were tested for COVID-19. Of these 18,26,490 samples were tested yesterday.
Odisha reported 12,238 new COVID cases, 6,854 recoveries, and 19 deaths on 6 May.
Active cases: 86,950
Total deaths: 2,140
Zaloni tea estate in Dibrugarh shut down after 133 people tested positive for COVID-19, reported ANI.
133 cases were detected at Zaloni tea estate till yesterday, all patients are asymptomatic. “Tea estate has been declared as containment zone,” said Pallav Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner.
50 oxygen concentrators from UK reached Kerala by Indian Air Force plane IL-76, informed the Ministry of External Affairs.
A flight from the Netherlands carrying 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators, and other medical supplies arrived in India on Friday, 7 May.
Published: 07 May 2021,08:17 AM IST