In Wake of 100 Bn Jabs Feat, PM Modi to Meet 7 COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Today

PM Narendra Modi will meet seven Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers on Saturday, 23 October, news agency PTI reported, quoting official sources.

The meeting comes in the wake of India reaching the landmark of having administered 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to reports, representatives from seven vaccine makers -- Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech -- will be present in the meeting.