Modi Holds Meet on Oxygen Supply; Discusses Need & Transport Speed

India on Thursday reported 3,14,835 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest one-day spike so far and also the world’s biggest daily spike.

As many as 2,104 COVID fatalities and 1,78,841 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,59,30,965 with 22,91,428 active patients and 1,84,657 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,34,54,880.