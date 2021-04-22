Dear PM Modi, Oxygen Shortage And COVID Casualties Are Kaafi Real

The second wave has affected India in ways the government doesn't want to openly admit. It is, alas, election time. The Centre's priorities are clear. The campaigning in West Bengal will continue even as it derails several citizen-led initiatives to support those struggling to access hospital beds and medicines.

Bengal saw 10,784 new COVID cases on Wednesday, up 13 times since polls began on 27 March.

GTB hospital was expected to exhaust its oxygen supply used for treatment of COVID patients by 2 am on Tuesday night, 20 March. Less than 30 minutes before Delhi’s GTB Hospital was to run out of oxygen supply for over 500 COVID positive patients, an oxygen tanker from INOX arrived at the hospital.

The footage of the truck arriving was shared on Twitter by many volunteers and doctors as a happy ending to an otherwise terrifying health infrastructure crisis.

PM Modi's speech the next day appealed to the youth, the 'bal mitron', to help enforce COVID-19-appropriate behaviour in their societies and communities by forming committees to ensure the protocols are being followed.

The youth and the citizens are doing all they can and more. But we want to know, what is the government doing for us?