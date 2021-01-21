PM, CMs to Take COVID Jab in Phase 2 of Vaccination Drive: Reports

PM Narendra Modi and chief ministers will be taking the COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase of the vaccination drive, NDTV reported on Thursday, 21 January, quoting sources.

The PM had flagged off India’s vaccination drive, the largest in the world on Saturday, 16 January.

“Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now. I congratulate all the people of the country on this occasion,” PM Modi had said in his address, adding that India’s vaccination programme is driven by humanitarian concerns, and that those exposed to maximum risk will get priority.