Beware of Propaganda: PM Launches India’s COVID Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 16 January, launched India’s vaccination programme, saying that the arrival of vaccines have finally ushered in the day Indians have been eagerly waiting for, and warned against falling for propaganda against vaccination.

“Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now. I congratulate all the people of the country on this occasion,” PM Modi said in his address, adding that India’s vaccination programme is driven by humanitarian concerns, and that those exposed to maximum risk will get priority.

He added that the government will take care of the expenses of COVID-19 vaccination for 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in India.