India Denies Permission for Sputnik Light Phase 3 Trials: Reports

India’s drug regulator on Wednesday, 30 June, denied permission to pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s to conduct phase three trials for Sputnik Light in India, said media reports, citing sources.
As per TOI, sources have said that the subject expert committee (SEC), which comes under the drug regulator, did not find any 'scientific rationale' to conduct the trials.
Sputnik Light is a single-dose vaccine with a reported efficacy of 79.4 percent, the launch of which was announced on 6 May, by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
Meanwhile, as per ANI’s sources, the Centre’s panel has also recommended against permitting Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct phase two and three clinical trials of the Covavax COVID-19 vaccine on children aged 2-17 years.
The panel has asked SII to complete trials of the jab on adults first.
As of 5 May, SII had started a Phase II/III observer-blinded, randomised, active-controlled trial of Covavax with 1,600 participants over the age of 18 across 15 centres. The launch of Covavax was delayed in India due to issues pertaining to the export of raw material from the US.
On 15 June, Niti Ayog member Dr VK Paul, had said that the results of Novavax (called Covavax in India) are 'promising'.
Further, he had been quoted by ANI as saying, “There will be some gap in production (of Novavax vaccine) for a while. I am also hoping they (US company Novavax) would also start trials on children too.”
