India Denies Permission for Sputnik Light Phase 3 Trials: Reports

Meanwhile, as per ANI’s sources, the Centre’s panel has also recommended against permitting Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct phase two and three clinical trials of the Covavax COVID-19 vaccine on children aged 2-17 years.



The panel has asked SII to complete trials of the jab on adults first.



As of 5 May, SII had started a Phase II/III observer-blinded, randomised, active-controlled trial of Covavax with 1,600 participants over the age of 18 across 15 centres. The launch of Covavax was delayed in India due to issues pertaining to the export of raw material from the US.