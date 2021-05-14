India To Produce 216 Cr Doses of Vaccine by Dec, Says Centre

With a bid to vaccinate all citizens by December 2021, India will produce 216 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines between August-December, the Centre said on Thursday, 13 May.

As India deals with an acute shortage of doses, Niti Aayog’s VK Paul on Thursday said that “there should be no doubt that vaccine will be available for all as we move forward”.

These vaccines include 75 crore doses of Covidshield, 55 crore doses of Covaxin, 30 crore doses of Bio E Sub vaccine, 20 crore SII- NOVAVAX, 10 crore BB Nasal vaccine, and 0.6 crore of Genova mNRA vaccine.