Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows High Efficacy Among Older Adults: RDIF

The Russian Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine has shown a high efficacy of 78.6-83.7 percent among the older adult population, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Wednesday, 2 June.
Sputnik Light is the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine.
According to an ANI report, data collected by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province of Argentina has indicated that 40,000 adults aged 60-79 had an infection rate of 0.446 percent between the 21st and 40th days from the date of inoculation.
"The publication of independent data in Buenos Aires province confirms high efficacy of the Russian vaccine for senior citizens who are in a high-risk group. An efficacy level of near 83.7 percent is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines," CEO of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev said, as per an ANI report.
Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V – which means it is the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine.
The vaccine has been developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute. RDIF has said it has an efficacy of 79.4 percent.
This efficacy level is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines and can be an effective way to vaccinate large populations.
Amid a shortage of vaccines amid the second wave of COVID-19, the Indian government is now expecting a speedy launch of Sputnik Light in India.
The first consignment of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday, 1 May.
The Apollo Group of Hospitals on Thursday, 27 May, announced that they will be administering the Russian Sputnik V at their hospitals across the country. The Sputnik V will be available from the second week of June at an estimated price of Rs 1,195 per dose.
While Sputnik V received emergency use authorisation from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in April, Sputnik Light is yet to be approved by the apex body. In the next couple of weeks, an application seeking regulatory approval for the vaccine is expected to be filed with the DCGI.
(With inputs from ANI.)
