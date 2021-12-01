It Looks Like Omicron Causes Milder Illness – Is This How COVID Becomes Endemic?

Citizens wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as coronavirus cases surge countrywide, in Nagaon, Wednesday, 5 May 2021. Image used for representational purposes.
These are very early days in terms of our understanding of the Omicron variant. What is known is that it has a large number of mutations, particularly in the spike protein and it appears to be rapidly spreading in specific parts of the world.
At this point, it isn’t clear whether it has any greater capacity to evade vaccines other than SARS-CoV-2 strains such as Delta.
It is very common for viruses to become less virulent (that is, cause less severe disease) once they become established in a population. The classic example is myxomatosis, which killed 99 percent of rabbits when first introduced in Australia, but which now causes .
Some experts COVID will also become less severe as it transitions to an endemic level of disease – settling into a predictable pattern of infections in a given location. It’s possible the Omicron variant may be the first step in this process.
Evolutionary biology suggests variants are more likely to thrive if they increase more rapidly in the human population than current strains.
Additionally, strains that lead to the host being infectious earlier will replace those that take longer to become infectious. So strains with a shorter incubation period replace those with a longer incubation period. This appears to be the case with Delta, which has a .
In a largely unvaccinated population, like South Africa where and the Omicron variant was first detected, strains with a high R number will stand a better chance of taking hold. But in a highly vaccinated population, strains that are better able to evade the vaccine will be more likely to dominate, even if they have a lower R number in unvaccinated people.
So, would you expect a variant with less severe COVID symptoms to thrive? It really depends on the trade-offs between symptoms and transmissibility.
If symptoms are less severe, people are less likely to come forward to be tested and therefore are less likely to isolate. Some may not realise they have COVID at all. Therefore, a strain with low virulence ( it has a lower ability to cause severe symptoms in the body) may be better able to transmit to more people than highly virulent strains.
Again, all things being equal (without yet knowing the details of exactly how specific mutations behave), higher levels of viraemia are likely to lead to more severe symptoms.
It is not clearly understood yet why Omicron is apparently highly transmissible at least in the African context, so at this stage, we don’t know whether it produces higher levels of viraemia than other strains. , so many things may be responsible for Omicron’s high transmission rate.
What happens next is yet to be determined. Experts will look for more information on the transmissibility of Omicron, the level of viraemia it generates and the extent to which it is capable of evading either the existing vaccines or immune responses resulting from previous infection.
Nevertheless, the emergence of this new variant emphasises is necessary to overcome the COVID pandemic.
(Hamish McCallum is the Director, Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security at the Griffith University. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
