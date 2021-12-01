From AstraZeneca to Pfizer: What Manufacturers Are Saying About Omicron Variant?

Will vaccines against coronavirus protect you from the new variant 'Omicron'? Or is the new variant vaccine resistant?

Omicron was classified as a 'Variant of Concern' (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 27 November, but not much is known about the variant yet in terms of vaccine resistance and transmissibility.

"Preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with omicron (ie, people who have previously had COVID-19 could become reinfected more easily with omicron), as compared to other variants of concern, but information is limited. More information on this will become available in the coming days and weeks," the WHO has said.

With different manufacturers indicating that new vaccines may be required to tackle this, here's all we need yo know about omicron and jabs.