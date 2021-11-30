COVID: Amid Omicron Scare, Kejriwal Urges PM Modi to Halt International Flights

India should not delay curbs on international flights, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the scare over COVID variant Omicron.

According to South African health authorities, the Omicron COVID-19 variant – classified as posing a "very high" global risk by the World Health Organisation (WHO) – is leading to extremely low rate of hospitalisation and has not resulted in any deaths so far.

The B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, or 'Omicron' was first reported in South Africa on 24 November 2021.

Amid concerns over the emergence of the new variant, a 32-year-old resident of Mumbai's Dombivli, who arrived from South Africa via Delhi on 24 November, tested COVID-positive upon arrival. However, the Mayor of Mumbai on Tuesday said that there is no case of Omicron in the city yet.