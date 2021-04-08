Modi to Virtually Meet Chief Ministers to Assess COVID Situation

Amid a surge in COVID cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting chief ministers of all states and Union territories on Thursday, 8 April, to discuss the situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. The meeting is likely to be held at 6:30 pm through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will skip the meeting. Alapan Bandyopadhyay, West Bengal’s chief secretary, will most likely attend the virtual meeting instead. Banerjee’s decision comes in the backdrop of ongoing Assembly elections.