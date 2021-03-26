Mistaken Notions Of Herd Immunity Led to India’s COVID-19 2nd Wave

Every time India reports low mortality figures, people jump up saying there is undercounting. It is possible, to some extent, that there will be undercounting. It's happening elsewhere too and possibly in India as well. But that does not explain the whole picture. It is easier to undercount cases because of problems with testing, but it is much more difficult to undercount deaths. And even if there is undercounting, it's still unlikely to be by a factor of five or 10; it may be by a factor of two. So we are not seeing a large number of deaths.

The question is, are we seeing less virulent forms of COVID-19 now compared to the past. There is a theoretical reason why that could happen. When the virus has nearly exhausted a large number of susceptible hosts in its first sweep, and the other susceptible persons are protecting themselves well with precautions like using masks, it is now finding few people to spread to. Therefore, it becomes more infectious in its form but less virulent, because it cannot wipe out its own existence. So then, it can start spreading much faster but causing less of a problem in terms of virulence.