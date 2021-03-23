Holi in UP: What Are the COVID Restrictions? Are Visitors Allowed?

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Tuesday, 23 March, issued a fresh set of guidelines that must mandatorily be adhered to during Holi, other upcoming festivals and the panchayat elections.
The public has been directed to ‘maintain special vigilance and show due diligence.
But what does this mean? Can you still participate in Holi processions? Will schools remain open?
Here’s what we know until now.
Can I organise a procession to celebrate Holi?
Well, for starters, no event or procession can be organised without prior permission from administrative authorities.
Who is allowed in these processions?
As per government’s directions, great caution must be exercised amid upcoming festivals and no procession or social programme can be organised without prior permission from the state administration.
Even after receiving permission, use of masks, adherence of social distancing norms and availability of sanitisers is mandatory at the event or procession.
People older than 60 years of age, younger than 10 years of age and those suffering from serious illnesses must not be permitted to participate in these events and processions.
Will schools and other educational institutions remain open?
All private and government schools are to declare a Holi vacation from 24 to 31 March for students up to class 8.
All other educational institutions (except medical and nursing colleges) will be declaring a Holi vacation from 25 to 31 March. However, examinations will be completed wherever they are underway, but with necessary adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Police training and other such training institutes must ensure that there is minimum travelling.
What if I have a friend visiting or a family member returning from a different state?
Those visiting or returning from places that have witnessed a significant spike in COVID-19 cases must mandatorily be tested for the virus.
In any case, in village Panchyats as well as in wards in urban areas, nodal officers or employees have been asked to remain alert. Their job entails, among other things, ensuring that those coming from outside are tested for COVID-19, and that they stay home till the test results come in.
What is the state doing medically to help the COVID-19 situation?
As per the government directive, every district ought to have one dedicated COVID-19 hospital.
Relevant authorities have also been asked to remain committed to the COVID-19 vaccination drive.
What about keeping track of cases and public dissemination of relevant information?
The administration has been asked to conduct a regular review of the COVID-19 situation at integrated command and control centres.
Further, public address system is to be utilised to keep the citizens informed and educated about the COVID-19 situation as well as protocols. For public information purposes, adequate broadcast medium will be made available.
