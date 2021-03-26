59,118 New COVID Cases in India, Biggest One-Day Spike in 5 Months

India on Friday, 26 March, reported 59,118 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,18,46,652. The death toll increased by 257 to 1,60,949.

This the biggest one-day rise in cases since 18 October.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,21,066 active cases across the country, while 1,12,64,637 patients have been discharged, with 32,987 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.