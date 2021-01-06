India To Conduct Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run on Friday

The Centre is conducting another mock-trial in preparation of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in India. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday, 8 January, will conduct a dry run in all 700+ districts of all states and Union territories. The dry run is to test preparedness and to plug loopholes, if any.

The government had earlier announced that pan-India inoculation will begin once emergency-use authorisation was granted, and recently, Serum Institute of India and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield as well as Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were approved.

The only two states who will not participate in the drill is Uttar Pradesh and Haryana who had dry runs on 5 and 7 January.