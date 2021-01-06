India To Conduct Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run on Friday

The Centre is conducting another mock-trial in preparation of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in India. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday, 8 January, will conduct a dry run in all 700+ districts of all states and Union territories. The dry run is to test preparedness and to plug loopholes, if any.
The government had earlier announced that pan-India inoculation will begin once emergency-use authorisation was granted, and recently, Serum Institute of India and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield as well as Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were approved.
The only two states who will not participate in the drill is Uttar Pradesh and Haryana who had dry runs on 5 and 7 January.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will brief the states on 7 January for the drive which will be supervised by the respective District Collector/District Magistrate.
The Centre has shared ‘detailed guidelines’ with all States to carry out a smooth roll out and identify any 'residual challenges’ before the COVID-19 inoculation begins, to familiarise the administrators of the vaccine with the process, including bio-medical waste management, using the Co-WIN software, and prevention of infection practises, said the statement.
Co-WIN, short for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, is an application developed by the health ministry to get insight of vaccine stocks, storage and logistics details and tracking of vaccine beneficiaries, said the report.
Earlier, on 2 January, a dry run was organised in 125 districts across the country to check whether India was prepared to administer COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 30 crore people in the first priority group.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined