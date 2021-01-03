India Carries Out COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run Before Massive Roll Out

What do you need to do when you go to take vaccine?

STEP-1

An individual will first have to produce an ID proof, which could be Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, Passport, Driving Licence etc to register themselves. These details will be maintained in the Co-WIN app database.

STEP-2

Next, they wait in queue for their turn to get the vaccine. Arrangements have been made for maintaining physical distancing.

STEP-3

After the individual gets the vaccine, she/he will go to an observation room.

STEP-4

If the individual doesn't feel any uneasiness after taking the vaccine in the observation room, they can leave.