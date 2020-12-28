COVID Vaccine: What Happens in A Dry Run? Which States Are Chosen?
Will actual vaccines be used in the dry run? Here’s everything you need to know.
As India gears up for the coronavirus vaccination drive, likely to start in January 2021, a dry run for the same is being conducted in four states across India from Monday, 28 December.
The two-day dry run was proposed by the Centre and the report of which will be submitted by the states to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
So, what exactly happens in a dry run? How is it conducted? Here’s what we know so far.
What is a dry run?
A dry run is like a rehearsal. It is to test the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 vaccination, assess the gaps in the process and address them before the actual drive – likely to begin early next year.
Which states have been chosen to have dry runs?
So, will actual vaccines be used in the dry run?
No, the dry run process will include all the steps except for the vaccination part.
Then, what will the dry run include?
The mock drill will include:
- Registration of the beneficiary on Co-Win, the platform that will facilitate vaccination
- Testing the allocation of vaccination site
- Process to be followed at the site of vaccination
- Testing cold storage and transportation arrangements
What happens at the vaccination site during dry run?
- The government SOP, released earlier this month, explains that a vaccination team will have five members – the main officer helped by four others. The main officer could be a doctor, nurse, pharmacist or anyone legally qualified to give an injection.
- The second officer will be in charge of security and will guard the entry point at the vaccination session, while the third will be present to verify documents.
- The fourth and fifth officers will be responsible for crowd management and communication.
- This entire process at the vaccination site will be put to test during the dry run.
Who are the beneficiaries?
The beneficiaries are pre-determined by the district/state authorities running the drive. They will have to register on Co-Win portal and carry photo identification.
Where will the dry run take place?
Each state will plan the dry run in two districts at different sites such as a district hospital, urban hospital, private health facility and a rural hospital.
What happens after the dry run?
After the dry run, state governments will prepare a report with feedback and suggestions. This will be submitted to the Centre for further deliberation and action.
(With inputs from PTI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.