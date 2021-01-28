Lowy Institute Scores India 86th of 98 Countries on COVID Response

“Most countries with populations of more than 100 million people descended relatively quickly into the throes of the virus, with few signs of overall improvement, even by the beginning of 2021. Central governments of more populous countries face the challenging task of mitigating the spread of the virus among a greater number of people separated by fewer hard borders. Additionally, the higher prevalence of COVID-19 in more populous states may be related to the increased likelihood of those countries having one or more ‘mega cities’ with populations over 10 million. Densely inhabited urban areas – often highly globalised, such as New York, Tokyo and New Delhi – proved to be early incubators of the coronavirus.”

