Routine Genomic Surveillance: India’s Response to New COVID Strain

The NTF has recommended routine genomic surveillance, where 5% of positive COVID-19 cases from around the country will be sent for genome sequencing, apart from the UK returning passengers.

The genomic surveillance consortium, INSACOG, has been formed under the leadership of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi for surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 in the country, reported NDTV.

The meeting was under the co-chairpersonship of Dr Vinod Paul, Member NITI Aayog and Dr Balram Bhargava, Secretary, Director General ICMR and had members from the Health Ministry as well as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). They concluded that for early detection, enhanced genomic surveillance will continue. The officials concluded that the new strain, like all RNA viruses will mutate. They recommended that social distancing and hygiene protocols must be followed, reported Livemint.



The health ministry said the current treatment protocol can continue since ICMR’s testing protocol is unlikely to miss infected cases. "Since ICMR has always advocated use of two or more gene assays for testing SARS-CoV-2, it is unlikely to miss infected cases using the current testing strategy," the ministry said in a statement, reported NDTV.