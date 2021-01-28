India Had Problems, But Trained Resources to Fight COVID: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 28 January, addressed the World Economic Forum’s Davos Summit, saying that amid apprehensions, he had come with a message of “confidence, positivity, and hope for the world on the behalf on more than 1.3 billion Indians.”

He recounted the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, saying that India had its share of problems at the start. “At the beginning of last year, several experts and organisations had made several predictions that India would be most affected by the pandemic,” he said.