One Week & Counting: Wait for Remdesivir in Chennai is Ongoing

Senthilkumaran of Tindivanam, who is 45-year-old, has been sitting on the pavement outside the hospital for over a week. “I have been here since Wednesday. Everyday I stand in queue to be turned away. We then give our names and stand in the queue again the next day. We can’t afford to stay in lodges. We use the common washroom and sleep here on the pavement.”



45-year-old Uma is standing in the queue for the fourth day, to get the drug for her husband as her eight-year-old takes care of her five-year old at home. “I am scared. If I contract coronavirus, who will take care of my kids?”

While police officials are ensuring social distancing and providing food and water for those waiting, there is no system in place to ensure there are no crowds outside the hospital.



“We are told 250 persons are given the medicine in each counter. My number was 189 yesterday and I still didn’t get it. No official is speaking to us at the gate or inside the hospital,” said an anxious relative.