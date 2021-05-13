Remdesivir Sale To Be Shifted To Chennai Nehru Indoor Stadium 

Chief Minister MK Stalin recently announced that the government will open Remdesivir counters at Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Tirunelveli to address the state-wide shortage of the anti viral drug.

The Tamil Nadu CM also wrote to the Centre for more supply of the drug to address shortage in the state. In its submissions to the Madras HC, the state government added that it had received 250,000 vials of Remdesivir so far and the minimum requirement in the state was 20,000 vials per day. However, the allocation is only 7000 vials per day, without any promise of further allocation and supply.

“It is important to remember that Remdesivir, according to many research papers, is not a life saving drug. Doctors treating COVID-19 patients have stated on record that they would recommend Remdesivir only if said patient meets strict COVID-19 criteria. Even if it is not available, it is not the end of the world. I would definitely not recommend that people queue up outside of a hospital as that in itself poses a risk,” Dr N Sridhar, Consultant Intensivist, Head-Critical Care at Kauvery Hospital told TNM