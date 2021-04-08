Post Election Surge: Highest Single Day COVID Spike in 2021 in TN

On 7 April, with 3,986 cases, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest spike in daily new cases in 2021. These numbers have have increased six times in a month, as the state recorded only 567 new cases on the same day in March.



2021 began on a good note for the state. Positivity rate was declining and several COVID centres in many hospitals were shut down.



But as polling closes in the state, Tamil Nadu is facing an uphill task in containing the surge. A lockdown has been ruled out, but be prepared for restrictions in containment zones, say health officials.