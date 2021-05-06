'Chennai Headed Towards a Delhi-Like Surge': Is the City Equipped?

The Quint spoke with health experts to understand the rapid rise of COVID cases in the coming weeks and if the state government has equipped the system to handle the surge.



Dr Jacob T John, former head of ICMR’s Centre for Advanced Research in Virology explained, "The second wave peaked on 30 April but that is no comfort because for the next three weeks we will continue to have over 3, 00,000 cases per day nationally and a similar rise in Chennai as well. There is no room for complacency and the pressure of oxygen and hospital beds is going to pile on."

The number of ICU beds that are vacant are less than 35 at the time of writing this article, which was a matter of concern raised by many doctors.

Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil, epidemiologist at Christian Medical College Hospital (CMC), agreed that while the government has ramped the number of beds,