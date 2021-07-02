Centre Rushes Teams to 6 States Over 'Increased COVID Cases'

It further said that the two-member high level team to these states consists of a clinician and a public health expert.



"The teams will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID-19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations, COVID Appropriate Behaviour and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc and COVID-19 vaccination progress," it said.



The teams will monitor the situation and also suggest remedial actions.



The Central teams will assess the situation and suggest remedial actions on public health activities to the respective state governments. Copy of the report will also be provided to the Union Health Ministry, it added.