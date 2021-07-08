45,892 New COVID-19 Cases, 817 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.07 Cr

India on Thursday, 8 July, reported 45,892 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,07,09,557. The death toll increased by 817 to 4,05,028.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,60,704 active cases across the country, while 2,98,43,825 patients have been discharged so far, with 44,291 discharges reported in last 24 hours.