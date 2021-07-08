45,892 New COVID-19 Cases, 817 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.07 Cr

COVID cases, deaths, vaccination updates. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
India on Thursday, 8 July, reported 45,892 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,07,09,557. The death toll increased by 817 to 4,05,028.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,60,704 active cases across the country, while 2,98,43,825 patients have been discharged so far, with 44,291 discharges reported in last 24 hours.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,558 new cases and 147 deaths
Delhi reported 93 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.12 percent, and four deaths on Wednesday
More than 36.48 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January
As many as 42,52,25,897 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 7 July, of which 18,93,800 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 08 Jul 2021,10:18 AM IST