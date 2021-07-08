With COVID Cases Rising, Zika Virus Detected for 1st Time in Kerala

For the first time, the presence of Zika virus has been confirmed in Kerala.
At least 13 cases of Zika virus infections have been detected in Kerala, confirmed Health Minister Veena George.
According to Mathrubhumi, all the cases are from Thiruvananthapuram. A 24-year-old pregnant woman from Parassala, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, was diagnosed with the disease.
Health officials have visited the hospitals and all districts have been alerted.
According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Zika is a mosquito-borne flavivirus and there is no antiviral treatment or vaccine for Zika. People usually don’t get sick enough to go to the hospital, and there have been very few cases of death due to the virus.
Many people infected with Zika virus don't have symptoms or sometimes show only mild symptoms, like fever, rashes, headache, joint pains, red eyes, and muscle soreness. In 2017, following a study on Brazil’s confirmed cases, the US National Institutes of Health study estimated the fatality rate at 8.3%.
According to World Health Organisation, it was first identified in monkeys in Uganda in 1947 and later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania. Outbreaks of Zika virus disease have been recorded in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific.
In 2018, 80 cases of the Zika virus were detected in Jaipur, which was India’s first large-scale outbreak of the virus.
This comes at a crucial time as the state is already battling with a massive COVID caseload. Kerala’s active caseload has increased by almost 12,000 cases in the last 10 days. On 1 June, the state recorded 19,760 positive cases, but the number began declining, reaching 14,424 on 10 June. Since then, the daily numbers have remained in the 11,000-15,000 range. Of the 90 districts across the country that account for 80 percent of the new cases, 14 are in Kerala. The overall test positivity rate is 10.9 percent.
Though case numbers never quite subsided in the last few months, Kerala’s fatality rate continues to be at 0.5 percent, less than half of the national average of 1.32 percent.
Published: 08 Jul 2021,08:26 PM IST