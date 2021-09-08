Karnataka Advises Public to Postpone Plans of Visiting Kerala till October End

File photo of COVID swab test in Bengaluru.
The Karnataka government has issued a fresh circular advising people to refrain from visiting Kerala until the end of October 2021, due to the COVID-19 situation in the neighbouring state.
The advisory explains that this was “in order to prevent a potential COVID-19 third wave” in Karnataka.
Earlier, the government had mandated institutional quarantine for the students and employees, along with a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours. However, those bringing negative test reports are testing positive for the virus after entering Karnataka, which prompted the government to issue fresh guidelines.
The government advisory, issued on Wednesday, 7 September, advises all administrators and authorities of the educational/ nursing/ paramedical institutions to instruct their wards who have not yet returned to Karnataka to defer or postpone their return till the end of October, 2021.
They are also to instruct the students not to travel to Kerala until that time. Administrators and/or owners of hospitals, nursing homes, offices, hotels, factories, and industries have been given the same instruction.
On 1 September, the Karnataka government mandated institutional quarantine for students and employees coming in from Kerala. The facilities for the same must be paid for by the institutions and companies that they belong to, and that home quarantine is strictly not allowed.
