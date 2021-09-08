Karnataka Advises Public to Postpone Plans of Visiting Kerala till October End

The Karnataka government has issued a fresh circular advising people to refrain from visiting Kerala until the end of October 2021, due to the COVID-19 situation in the neighbouring state.

The advisory explains that this was “in order to prevent a potential COVID-19 third wave” in Karnataka.

Earlier, the government had mandated institutional quarantine for the students and employees, along with a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours. However, those bringing negative test reports are testing positive for the virus after entering Karnataka, which prompted the government to issue fresh guidelines.