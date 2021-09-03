'Alarming Situation in Kerala': SC Pauses Class 11 Offline Exams Amid COVID-19

Image of students writing exams, used for representational purposes.
The Supreme Court put a stay on Kerala government's decision to conduct in-person exams for Class 11 (plus one) from 6 September in view of the 'alarming situation' with regards to COVID-19 in the state.
The bench observed, "Prima facie we find force in submission made by petitioner that the state government has not seriously considered the prevailing situation before having physical exam proposed to be conducted in September this year."
Kerala presently accounts for nearly 70% of the cases in the country, Justice Khanwilkar stated, adding that "children of tender age can't be exposed to such risk," LiveLaw reported.
The order came during the hearing of a special leave petition challenging the Kerala High Court's refusal to interfere with the government's decision. Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, representing Rasoolshan A, had filed the plea.
As per the notice released by the DHSE in May, first-year higher secondary education exams were scheduled from 6 to 16 September 2021.
Kerala recorded 32,097 new COVID-19 infections and 188 deaths on Thursday, September 2, taking the state's tally of cases to 41,22,133.
(With inputs from Livelaw.)
