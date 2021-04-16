Karnataka Bans Public Gatherings; Hotels To Be COVID-19 Hospitals

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting on Friday over the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and a decision has been taken to prohibit any public gatherings across the state.

Indoor functions will have only 100 attendees, and outdoor functions will have 200 attendees only, the Karnataka government has decided.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta were also present at the meeting that began at 9:30 am on Friday.