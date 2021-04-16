Lockdowns Every Sunday Across UP, Rs 1k Fine for Not Wearing Masks

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, 16 April, announced a lockdown on every Sunday across the state. All markets and offices will remain closed, but essential services will continue to run.
India reported 2,17,353 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 16 April, in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,42,91,917, while the death toll rose by 1,185 to 1,74,308. As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 15,69,743 active cases in the country, while 1,25,47,866 patients have been discharged so far.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal also said that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown on every Sunday across the state. All markets and offices will remain closed, but essential services will continue to run.
People will be fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks.
With Karnataka witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has reserved seven electric crematoriums – at Medi Agrahara, Kudlu, Panathur, Kengeri, Sumanahalli, Peenya and Banashankari – exclusively for COVID-19 patient cremations, reported PTI.
Earlier, four crematoriums — Medi Agrahara, Kudlu, Panathur and Kengeri — were set aside for COVID-19 deaths, and now three more — Sumanahalli, Peenya and Banashankari — have been added, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
This measure has been taken so that there is no delay in the cremation of COVID-19 victims.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Singh said that he is in quarantine at his residence in Delhi.
India reported 2,17,353 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 16 April, in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,42,91,917, while the death toll rose by 1,185 to 1,74,308. As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 15,69,743 active cases in the country, while 1,25,47,866 patients have been discharged so far.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She said that she has mild symptoms and has quarantined herself at her home.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for COVID-19.
Thirty sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akharas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from 17 April, Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday, 16 April, to discuss the COVID-19 situation.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 16 Apr 2021,09:51 AM IST