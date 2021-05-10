India’s Vaccine Mess: Why Our Vaccination Policy Was Bound to Fail

Every morning, afternoon and evening, Indians pick up their smart devices to play the nation’s favourite game called fastest-finger-first. Most fail, terribly. Some smug ones will share with their family, friends and the vast universe of social media how they gamed the system. Techies have come up with apps to help you hit the jackpot, telegram notifications ping on your phone with a promise to help you meet your saviour. No, it’s not Amitabh Bachchan or his beloved Computerji. It’s an exhausted healthcare worker at a COVID vaccine center who’s dealing with irate people, made to wait for long hours for that jab that will hopefully get them out of a global pandemic.

If you don’t have smart devices, settle down for a long wait. We’ll come to you eventually. Maybe.