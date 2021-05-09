Unprecedented Step: Drugmakers on Biden’s Vaccine Patent Proposal

US President Joe Biden’s support for international talks on waiving vaccine protections for COVID-19 vaccines not only surprised his EU counterparts, but angered some players in the pharmaceutical industry.

The US announcement came at a time when India was witnessing large-scale devastation brought on by the second wave of COVID-19, which has severely impacted its healthcare system and economy.

The move to waive patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines has irked the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), that in a statement on 5 May stated that the “unprecedented step will undermine our global response to the pandemic and compromise safety.”

“This decision will sow confusion between public and private partners, further weaken already strained supply chains and foster the proliferation of counterfeit vaccines,” the PhRMA statement read.