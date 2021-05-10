No Interference Needed: Govt Asks SC to Stay Out of Vaccine Policy

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to spiral, hospitals still report a shortage of beds and crematoriums of firewood, and while crores of Indians, at least those with access to the virtual portals, scrounge for vaccine slots – often in vain – the Centre, on Sunday, 9 May, asked the Supreme Court to not interfere with its vaccine policy.

As per media reports, the Centre, in its affidavit, told the Supreme Court that its vaccination policy had been designed to ensure equitable distribution, with limited availability of vaccines, vulnerability, and the fact that vaccinating the entire country was not possible in one go due to the suddenness of the pandemic, “as the prime consideration”.