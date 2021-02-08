India Dispatches Covishield Vaccines to Dominica and Barbados 

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, two consignments of Covishield COVID-19 vaccines were dispatched from India to the countries of Barbados and Dominica on Sunday, 7 February, reported ANI.
Reportedly, the consignment left Mumbai at 11:35 pm on Sunday.
Prior to this, India has sent Covishield vaccines to Barbados. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, expressed her gratefulness to the Indian government for the donation.
She addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and said, "On behalf of my Government and people, I wish to express gratitude to you, your Government, and the people of the Republic of India for its most generous donation of the Covishield vaccines”, according to ANI.
As per an announcement made by Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs last month, New Delhi plans to supply 1 crore vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh doses to United Nations health workers under GAVI's (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) COVAX facility, reported ANI.
Along with this India also plans to commercially export coronavirus vaccines to countries like Canada, Mangolia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and others.
(With inputs from ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined