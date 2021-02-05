Pfizer Withdraws Application for COVID Vaccine Approval in India

American pharma giant Pfizer has withdrawn its application for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, reports said on Friday, 5 February.

"In pursuance of the emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer participated in the Subject Expert Committee meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India on 3 February. Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The pharma firm will "continue to engage with the authority and resubmit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future," the spokesperson added.