‘No Evidence COVID Vaccine Caused Deaths, More Info Soon’: Centre

The central government on Thursday, 4 February, termed as "absolutely baseless” the allegations that it rushed to certify that the COVID-19 vaccination was not the cause of deaths of 19 health workers, adding that more clarity on these fatalities will be provided soon, PTI reported.

“No evidence suggests such a link so far and all details of these fatalities will be made public after deliberations by experts,” the government said.

The deaths were reported after 16 January, after the launch of the nationwide inoculation drive – which prioritised over three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

Health Ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a press conference that there is a very structured and robust system for monitoring any adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), PTI reported.