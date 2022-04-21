India Records 15% Rise in COVID-19 Cases; Logs 2,380 Infections & 56 Deaths

The active COVID-19 caseload is at 13,433.
(Photo: The Quint)
India reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, 21 April - a 15 percent increase since Wednesday. This brings the active caseload to 13,433.
56 deaths were also recorded in the country on Thursday.
This comes as the national capital has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infections over the past week. Delhi recorded 1,009 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)