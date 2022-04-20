Another Overseas Delhi Player Tests COVID Positive, On Day of Match vs Mumbai

Hours before Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians, a second overseas player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Delhi's Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is currently in the hospital after testing positive over the weekend, the franchise had confirmed on Tuesday, adding that some more members of their bio-bubble in Mumbai were also unwell

"A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise," the statement by the franchise said.