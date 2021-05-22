‘COVID Cure’ in Andhra: Why Science Is More Important Than Faith 

On the morning of May 21, tens of thousands of people gathered in Krishnapatnam town of Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, to receive a ‘cure’ for COVID-19 from a man named Bonigi Anandaiah who makes herbal remedies.

Patients with falling oxygen levels were waiting to be administered eye drops with honey and tailed pepper. Unscientific claims that these concoctions can treat COVID-19 have spread widely through the internet and word of mouth, resulting in a daily superspreader event in Andhra over the past few days.

The state government has been reluctant to put an end to the phenomenon. Instead of creating awareness among people who have been misled by the claims, the local MLA has even encouraged distribution in spite of objections from district authorities, in order to appease the restless crowd of people who had lined up.