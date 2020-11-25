Khichadification: IMA Demands Withdrawal of Ayurveda Surgery Move

The IMA demanded the withdrawal of CCIM’s notification that allows PG Ayurveda practitioners to do general surgery. The Quint Representative image. The Central government notified that Ayurveda doctors will now be allowed to perform a variety of general surgeries like ENT, ophthalmology, and dental procedures. | (Photo: PTI) India The IMA demanded the withdrawal of CCIM’s notification that allows PG Ayurveda practitioners to do general surgery.

The Indian Medication Association (IMA) on Tuesday, 24 November, condemned the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) notification that authorises post-graduate Ayurveda practisioners to be trained to perform general surgical procedures. Calling the move a "khichadification", the IMA demanded the withdrawal of the notification.

Also read: AYUSH Ministry Says Ayurveda Docs Allowed to Do Surgery Since 2016

‘Retrogade Mix of Steps’: IMA to CCIM

In a gazette notification dated Friday, 20 November, the CCIM, which regulates the medical study and practice of Ayurveda in the country, amended the Indian Medicine Central Council Regulations, 2016 to introduce formal training and practice of surgeries to the PG students of Ayurveda. Ayurveda doctors will now be allowed to perform 39 general surgery procedures and around 19 procedures, including a variety of general surgeries like ENT, ophthalmology, and dental procedures. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on November 22 had condemned the move, describing it as a "retrograde step of mixing the systems", and said it will resist the move at all costs. "It is nothing but a blatant attempt at mixopathy and khichadification of medical education and practice,” said IMA.

The IMA has been openly opposing such policy moves by the Centre, especially the plan to mix modern medicine with the traditional systems of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), in coming years, as envisaged by the Centre reported IANS.

IMA Condemns Centre’s ‘ONE NATION ONE SYSTEM’ Policy

The IMA has asked its members within the medical fraternity to not teach disciplines of modern medicine to the students of other systems. "IMA will resist all efforts to mix systems. Let every system grow on its own strength and purity," it added. IMA condemned the Centre's ambitious 'one nation one system' policy in medical education and called it a 'cocktail of disaster', reported IANS. "India remains at the frontier of modern medicine today with medical care of international standards and well-reputed Indian doctors serving the globe. What is the point in losing such a legacy and leadership?" asked IMA national president Rajan Sharma.

“All over India, students and practitioners of modern medicine are agitated over this violation of mutual identity and respect. The entire modern medical profession of the nation feels betrayed by the level of violation and encroachment by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM),” said IMA.

IMA has directed all 28 state branches to hold their State Working Committees for an emergency session, and will come up with an all-India response by 2 December, reported NDTV. This latest move by the Centre amid the COVID-19 pandemic illustrates an impending paradigm shift in healthcare from modern medicine to traditional medicine, reported IANS.