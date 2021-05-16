Telangana Allows Ambulances From Andhra Into State After HC Order

Following the Telangana High Court's stay on the state government's order restricting the entry of ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients from neighboring states, ambulances from Andhra Pradesh were allowed into Telangana.

The ambulances were seen crossing the border freely from Friday night, 14 May, soon after the High Court's interim order barring the state government from stopping such vehicles at the border.

Several ambulances were stopped and turned away at Suryapet and Gadwal state borders earlier, as the state had made it mandatory to possess a prior authorisation from the COVID-19 control room through the hospital to which the patients are being taken.