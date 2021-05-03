COVID Surge: Andhra Pradesh Announces Partial Curfew Till 17 May

“Considering the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s directions to reconsider the decision to hold intermediate exams, respecting the court’s view, we are postponing the exams,” state Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh had said in a statement to the media on Sunday.

“We understand that students who are set to appear in the exams, and their parents, are feeling anxious amid news of rising COVID-19 cases in the country and within the state,” Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said. “As soon as the situation improves, the government will announce the new dates for the exams,” he had said.

Earlier, the YSRCP government had insisted on holding the intermediate exams, the equivalent of Class 11 and 12 in the state, amid objections from the Opposition – Telugu Desam Party (TDP) – as well as students and parents, who expressed fear about students writing exams during a surge in COVID-19 infections in the state. On April 30, the Andhra Pradesh High Court, while hearing multiple petitions seeking cancellation of the intermediate exams, asked the state government to reconsider its decision. The court had directed the state government to file an affidavit before the next hearing on May 3. “The decision to postpone the exams to a later date will be conveyed to the high court on May 3,” Minister Adimulapu Suresh said.

(This story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)