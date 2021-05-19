Foreign Aid: Bulk of the Consignment Eludes AP, TN Hospitals

In Puducherry’s JIPMER which has 539 beds had set aside all its resources for patients who require oxygen or ICU. “What can we do with 70 oxygen concentrators?” a JIPMER doctor asked. The hospital has been trying to increase its bed capacity drastically but due to lack of oxygen support the plan is stalled.

The doctor said that currently the hospital has enough oxygen for just the patients who are admitted. Any increase in beds will need further oxygen support. “If we get more aid, things could be a bit better. Every day we are increasing beds by a small number and within 20 minutes they get occupied. A drastic increase is what we are aiming for, if we get enough oxygen,” the doctor explained.

JIPMER authorities said that they have been admitting at least 10 new patients each day.